A public discussion about whether to build Colstrip Units 3 and 4 took place in the mid-1970s. One topic of concern was potential leakage into groundwater from the coal ash ponds. The ponds would be constructed alongside the power plants for the purpose of storing the ash from burned coal. Coal ash contains toxic substances, such as arsenic, lead, mercury.
At one of the Missoula meetings a consulting engineer for Montana Power stated that the concern for groundwater contamination was unfounded because “state of the art” construction of the ash ponds would eliminate leakage.
Forty years later the leakage and groundwater contamination of the Colstrip ash ponds have become matters of critical concern. The plume of contaminated groundwater underlying the ash ponds is devastatingly extensive.
The only solution that will eliminate the groundwater contamination from the ponds is to excavate the ash and put it “high and dry,” away from the water table. A cleanup will benefit future Colstrip residents as well as creating over 200 jobs.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality can require cleanup but needs to hear from concerned Montanans. Write: Montana DEQ, Attn: Sara Edinberg, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT, 59620-0901 or email deq@colstrip@mt.gov.
Gary Matson,
Milltown