Republicans in the Montana Legislature are busy trying to limit Medicaid expansion, adding more government bureaucracy to judge whether people are worthy of health care or not. Of course, it will have the effect of denying desperate people coverage, maybe even killing them.
Only some lives are worthy of living; it would seem.
I think the only thing that matters is whether people need medical care. If they do, they should get what they need, regardless.
However, if Republicans want to ladle out guilt and shame, I have some ideas about who actually deserves it. Too many Montanans smoke and eat junk food. The closest some ever come to a cardio workout is watching Fox News. As a result, they risk cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
All of us have to pay more because some of us aren’t taking good care of themselves. If Republicans really must expand government bureaucracy to shame people, these are the people they should go after, the ones neglecting their health.
In the meantime, to make sure that all of your friends and neighbors have the health care they need, tell the legislature to vote for Gov. Steve Bullock’s and Sen. Mary Caferro’s plan to make the Medicaid expansion permanent.
Wade Sikorski,
Baker