Urge legislators to pass HR3

The Supreme Court decision, Citizen's United, was rendered in 2010. That decision basically said money is speech and corporations are people, and it opened the flood gates of unlimited campaign donations — which may be great for politicians — but ultimately may not be so great for democracy and the United States. A government of the people, by the people, and for the people is being eroded by big money donated by special interest groups — most of whom are outside Montana.

Let's review some campaign finance numbers; for example, let's consider recent Montana U.S. Senate races:

$14 million financed Montana's 2006 U.S. Senate race

$47 million financed the 2012 U.S. Senate race

$73 million financed the 2018 U.S. Senate race

and a whopping — mind-blowing really — $192 million dollars financed last year's 2020 U.S. Senate race — according to Ballotpedia. It turns out campaign contributions from outside interests — were greater than donations from Montana citizens.

And, most of that money went for television ads or mailings that everyone hates.