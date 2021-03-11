Urge legislators to pass HR3

The Supreme Court decision, Citizen's United, was rendered in 2010. That decision basically said money is speech and corporations are people, and it opened the flood gates of unlimited campaign donations — which may be great for politicians — but ultimately may not be so great for democracy and the United States. A government of the people, by the people, and for the people is being eroded by big money donated by special interest groups — most of whom are outside Montana.
Let's review some campaign finance numbers; for example, let's consider recent Montana U.S. Senate races:
$14 million financed Montana's 2006 U.S. Senate race
$47 million financed the 2012 U.S. Senate race
$73 million financed the 2018 U.S. Senate race
and a whopping — mind-blowing really — $192 million dollars financed last year's 2020 U.S. Senate race — according to Ballotpedia. It turns out campaign contributions from outside interests — were greater than donations from Montana citizens.
And, most of that money went for television ads or mailings that everyone hates.
Now consider these numbers: the median income for individual Montanans in 2019 is $28,409 a year; and, 39% of people in Montana are poor or low-income — a total of 407,000 residents in a state of just over a million people.
Do you think the average Montanan can begin to compete with the big money groups when making a campaign donation? For many it's sometimes a choice between buying food and a making a campaign donation.
Also, given the needs of so many low-income Montanans, I would rather make a donation to a local food bank than to a politician who rakes in money from both the big guys and the little guys. If that's not getting to have your cake and eat it too, I don't know what is.
I mean no disrespect but all politicians are the beneficiaries of a system that each year is further and further away from a representative citizen democracy.
House Resolution 3 currently before the Montana legislature would, if passed, urge Congress to pass legislation overturning Citizen's United and prohibit corporate campaign contributions.
Please call 406-444-4800 and urge your legislator to pass House Resolution 3.
Mary Catherine Dunphy,
Miles City