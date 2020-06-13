Urge Park Service to rename mountains in Yellowstone Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the country is removing statues of Confederate generals, this is an excellent time to push for renaming two mountains in Yellowstone Park.

Mount Sheridan is named for General Phillip Henry Sheridan, who lead the Army’s campaign against the Native people of the plains to force them onto reservations. His tactics of “total war” included surprise attacks on Native camps. His standing orders to General Custer were, "To kill all the warriors, capture all the women and children, destroy all camps and material goods, and kill all the ponies." He was involved in the Red River Wars of 1874-75, the Great Sioux Wars of 1876-77, and the Nez Perce War of 1877. Sheridan was notorious for his supposed declaration that "the only good Indians I ever saw were dead."

Mount Doane is named for Lieutenant Gustavus Cheyney Doane, U.S. Army Cavlary. Doane is accused of many acts of violence towards native tribes. He was a leader in the massacre on the Marias River that killed an estimated 200 Blackfeet people of Heavy Runner’s camp in 1870. He was ordered to attack a hostile group, but attacked a peaceful band made up mostly of women and children, even after learning it was the wrong camp.