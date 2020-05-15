Urge protections for endangered species

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Endangered Species Day is May 15. This day is a vivid reminder of the importance of species preservation and halting the illegal trafficking of endangered wildlife. Scientists have made the connection (or at least are 99% certain of it) that the illegal trafficking of the endangered pangolin led to the COVID-19 virus' transmission to humans through bats.

Rather than increasing wildlife conservation efforts, the Trump administration recently finalized regulations to dramatically weaken the Endangered Species Act, our most effective law for protecting wildlife in danger of extinction. Since 1973, hundreds of species have been saved, including the bald eagle.

Our Mother Earth is comprised of numerous ecosystems containing millions of species, each of which is important/critical for the health of the Earth, and therefore, our own survival.

In the past 100 years alone, roughly 500 species have become extinct. Scientists are predicting thousands of species extinctions in the coming years due to climate change and habitat loss.

Please contact U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines to urge them to overturn the Trump endangered species rules. We owe it to future generations of Montanans to protect fish, plants and wildlife on the brink of extinction, and the places they call home.