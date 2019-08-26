The vaquita is the world’s smallest marine mammal. Its name translates to “little cow” and it resides in the Gulf of California. Fewer than 20 vaquitas remain — possibly as few as six.
The vaquita’s demise is due to illegal fishing of a fish called the totoaba. Many Chinese mistakenly believe that this fish’s swim-bladder has “medicinal purposes” and, as a result, huge, lethal gillnets crisscross the last remaining home of this small porpoise. The totoaba, known as the “cocaine of the sea,” can each sell for $20,000 on the Chinese market.
Mexico instituted a gillnet ban in 2016, but thanks to lax enforcement and corruption, the vaquita population continues to plummet.
An animal is going extinct less than 200 miles from our border, and we’re just waving goodbye. To help save the vaquita, spread the word and let the government know that the vaquita matters to us by writing your representatives:
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester: www.tester.senate.gov/contact.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines: www.daines.senate.gov/connect/email-steve.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte: gianforte.house.gov/contact.
President Donald Trump: www.whitehouse.gov/contact.
Braden Collard,
Missoula