Urge senators to vote against bill to allow guns on campus

House Bill 102 is intended to allow weapons to be kept and carried on our university campuses, and prohibit the Board of Regents from infringing on this “constitutional” right. The bill has passed the House and is swiftly on its way to the Senate. I urge you to contact our Lake County senators, Greg Hertz and Dan Solomon and tell them to vote no on HB102.

College is a new and challenging time in a young adult’s life. Let’s not close our eyes to the fact that there is a lot of underage drinking and illegal drug use on campus. Some students may also suffer with mental health problems including anger issues, depression, thoughts of suicide, etc. College can exacerbate these issues — now add guns to the mix. Most students likely don’t even know how to handle a gun. Remember, these students come from all over the United States and the world.

I spoke with all three of my daughters who attended college. All had hunter safety classes and were familiar with guns in the home. I asked them if they would feel safer if they or other students carried a gun on campus. They told me about suicidal roommates, lots of drinking, a student-caused shooting next to campus (thankfully no one was injured) and other incidents they had seen. All agreed that guns on college campuses are like a bomb ready to explode; it just needs one touch of a finger.