Days ago, our senators stood, raised their right hands, and were asked, “Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?” The senators answered, “I do.” Then, the ninety-nine in attendance signed the “oath book,” deepening their vows.
In the Clinton impeachment trial, witnesses were allowed. In this trial, witnesses must be voted upon. Our U.S. Constitution is nonpartisan, and it’s time to move beyond the president’s claim of “unfair” treatment. Both sides must be allowed to present witnesses and subpoena documents to prove or disprove the president did “absolutely nothing wrong.” Please join me in calling Senator Tester (406-728-3003; 202-224-2644) and Senator Daines (406-549-8198; 202-224-2651). Urge them, when votes regarding witnesses and documents are revisited after opening statements, to vote YES. Without evidence, how can our senators honor their sworn declarations to deliver impartial justice? Without evidence, including perhaps, testimony from Donald J. Trump, how can our senators uphold their vows to the Constitution, God, and the American people?
Karen Buley,
Missoula