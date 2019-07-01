{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

That 21% of U.S. kids live in poverty is outrageous (“American Family Act would help cut child poverty,” online-only letter to the editor).

Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, $200 billion in tax cuts goes to the top 20% of households. Yet Donald Trump’s FY 2020 tax proposal is to cut $1 trillion from education, affordable housing, nutrition assistance and the needs of working families over a 10-year period.

Supporting the American Family Act and a renters’ tax credit (several similar renter’s tax credit bills are pending in Congress) would be a strong step in the right direction.

You can call the Washington, D.C., offices of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (202-224-2644) and U.S. Sens Steve Daines (202-224-2651) and your U.S. representative and urge them to support these bills. The aide who answers the phone will be happy to relay your brief message.

Donna Munro,

Bremerton, Washington

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags