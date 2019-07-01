That 21% of U.S. kids live in poverty is outrageous (“American Family Act would help cut child poverty,” online-only letter to the editor).
Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, $200 billion in tax cuts goes to the top 20% of households. Yet Donald Trump’s FY 2020 tax proposal is to cut $1 trillion from education, affordable housing, nutrition assistance and the needs of working families over a 10-year period.
Supporting the American Family Act and a renters’ tax credit (several similar renter’s tax credit bills are pending in Congress) would be a strong step in the right direction.
You can call the Washington, D.C., offices of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (202-224-2644) and U.S. Sens Steve Daines (202-224-2651) and your U.S. representative and urge them to support these bills. The aide who answers the phone will be happy to relay your brief message.
Donna Munro,
Bremerton, Washington