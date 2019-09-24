Grassroots action can be a powerful force! Willie Dickerson's letter ("Call on Congress to take action on climate," Sept. 23) draws attention to our planet's most effective force to battle pandemic disease: The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria.
Poverty is both a cause and a result of disease. The U.S. spends just one fourth of 1% of our entire federal budget on global health (theglobalfight.org). Besides curtailing pandemics, the Global Fund increases stability in fragile countries and engenders economic benefits by protecting the health of breadwinners and their families. But growing drug resistance, under-funding and diminishing political will threaten its progress.
Senate Resolution 318 is merely calling for our continued financial pittance support for the Global Fund. It would help to call the Washington, D.C., offices of Sens. Jon Tester (202-224-2644) and Steve Daines (202-224-2651) and ask them to be co-sponsors of Senate Res. 318.
Donna Munro,
Bremerton, Washington