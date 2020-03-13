Urge Tester to help end legal corruption

Let’s end legalized corruption.

Every year, more than $1 trillion is siphoned out of developing countries, often with the help of anonymous shell companies, which are secretive entities that hide the identities of the real owners. This is money that developing countries could use to fight extreme poverty and invest in things like health and education. Instead, this money is used by corrupt politicians, drug dealers, sex traffickers and terrorists to finance their criminal activities.

Worst of all, this is all perfectly legal. In less than an hour, you can set up a secret company that can then be used to open a bank account and start financing crime and terror — all while hiding your identity from law enforcement. This is outrageous and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester can help fight this corruption.

Right now, the Senate is considering S. 2563, the ILLICIT CASH Act, and we need Senator Tester’s support. By supporting this bill, Tester would help pull back the veil of secrecy and give U.S. law enforcement access to ownership information they need to thwart or investigate criminal activity. We must stop this corruption.

Elan Badminton,

Missoula

