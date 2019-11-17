I am writing to ask readers who care about Montana's land and water to contact U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. I think it is important that he support full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, America's most important program to conserve irreplaceable lands and improve outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the nation.
I want him to be held accountable for protecting our public lands; so I am also disturbed by his support for acting Bureau of Land Management Director William Perry Pendley, who has spent his career championing the cause of transferring and selling off public lands in the United States.
If you care about these issues, please consider a call: (202) 224-2651. Thank you.
You have free articles remaining.
Susan Flanagin,
Missoula