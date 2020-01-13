This morning at the Missoula Public Library, in the free magazine racks, I found an article in “Sierra” about the environmental effects of China’s massive planned Belt and Road Initiative.
This initiative involving up to 125 countries is estimated to cost $8 trillion, with a targeted completion date of 2049, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. Most of the funds go towards infrastructure.
I looked at what the U.S. and China export in the way of arms, and in aid to foreign infrastructure. The United States nearly set a record for selling $55.6 billion in arms last year in a worldwide market of about $100 billion. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the U.S. sells 10 times the amount of arms as does China.
If one looks at USAID data, the United States spends $31 billion, of which about $3 billion goes towards foreign economic development, which includes infrastructure. China spends $38 billion in equivalent foreign aid.
However, the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative spent about $225 billion each year. Are we exporting too many arms and not enough infrastructure aid?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula