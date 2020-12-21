 Skip to main content
US approaching another VE Day?

In the final two of months of World War II in Europe, in his bunker below the streets of Berlin, the madman fuhrer would be at the table of maps, instructing his military leaders to advance this army or that corps, only to be told those armies or corps no longer existed. Undeterred, he would continue claiming they did exist. Then he ordered as much of Germany destroyed as possible because without him, there could be no Germany.

His mouthpiece, Joseph Goebbels, continued with ridiculous statements, and Heinrich Himmler carried on murdering as many as possible. Meanwhile, gangs of Hitler's followers roamed the streets of Berlin, murdering anyone who they considered disloyal to their fuhrer. And shortly before the end, his right-hand man, "Fatso" Göring, deserted him.

Does this sound familiar? Could this be happening now? Is Jan. 20, America's VE Day?

Fred R. Luety,

Missoula

