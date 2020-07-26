US breakdown, violent demise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Turkey vultures circle high above the carcass of America’s dying empire, waiting to feast on its flesh. For America, it’s a lesson too late to learn; a medieval devil has ascended to power and our cities are being stormed by U.S. paramilitary shock troops.

Today America is controlled by scheming, unworthy men who are intentionally out to destroy the country/world. How does this nightmare conclude? Not well.

Always more a public relations and capitalist marketing conquest than a sustainable living national culture, American corporatism is living on borrowed time; the problems it has created are beyond its ability to manage. There is no way out, desperate theatrics and propaganda stunts in order to enthrall the populace will produce more destitution and destruction.

Confronted by time’s torrent, America’s breakdown is a continuation of all failed systems of control in human history. Only America is the most sophisticated heavily armed military/police state ever and is turning its weapons inward, ensuring a violent demise.

Bill Bakeberg,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0