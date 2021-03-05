 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US business poised to lead clean energy

US business poised to lead clean energy

{{featured_button_text}}

The recent guest column on climate was an eloquent explanation of what I (and many economists) agree is one of the best solutions to limiting greenhouse gas emissions: a bipartisan bill passed by congress to put a carbon tax on fossil fuels at the extraction point and return the money generated from the fee directly to the American people.

There are many benefits of this “market-based” approach.

Putting a price on carbon accounts for the environmental and health costs connected to fossil fuels, thereby creating a level playing field for green technologies like solar and grid scale batteries. American business is poised and ready to transition to clean energy and lead the world in this field.

From a household perspective, a market-based piece of legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act does a great job of protecting Montanan households from the rising cost of energy by returning the collected carbon tax directly to the people through a monthly dividend. Best of all, this approach keeps the government small, letting American business get to work.

I, too, urge Rep. Matt Rosendale and Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines to bring bi-partisan carbon price and dividend legislation to the table in 2021.

Laurel Eastman,

Bigfork

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More Republican hypocrisy
Letters

More Republican hypocrisy

Trumpicans are a funny group of people, if you find hypocrisy funny. The reactionary members of the Montana legislature, who are the legacy of…

Stolen election
Letters

Stolen election

Was the election ‘a fraud’? Were 61 courts, including Trump’s packed U.S. supreme court- wrong? What evidence was presented under oath in court?

America better with Biden
Letters

America better with Biden

OK readers, I had to get your attention! Since the Interlake and Missoulian are definitely Democrat supporters and not real accurate newspaper…

Level the playing field
Letters

Level the playing field

According to their own article in local papers recently, the American Prairie Reserve (APR) leases pasture out for 13,000 head of cattle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News