US business poised to lead clean energy

The recent guest column on climate was an eloquent explanation of what I (and many economists) agree is one of the best solutions to limiting greenhouse gas emissions: a bipartisan bill passed by congress to put a carbon tax on fossil fuels at the extraction point and return the money generated from the fee directly to the American people.

There are many benefits of this “market-based” approach.

Putting a price on carbon accounts for the environmental and health costs connected to fossil fuels, thereby creating a level playing field for green technologies like solar and grid scale batteries. American business is poised and ready to transition to clean energy and lead the world in this field.

From a household perspective, a market-based piece of legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act does a great job of protecting Montanan households from the rising cost of energy by returning the collected carbon tax directly to the people through a monthly dividend. Best of all, this approach keeps the government small, letting American business get to work.