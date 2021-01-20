 Skip to main content
US can defend world, but not own Capitol

What happened to America on Jan. 6, 2021? Mobs of terrorists stormed the United States Capitol. They ransacked and threatened U.S. lawmakers, with little resistance.

This last year the U.S. military budget was $674.4 billion. The U.S. military has some 800 military bases in 70 different countries. Every state in America has a National Guard unit. Why is it we can defend the entire planet but on Jan. 6, 2021, we could not defend our own United States Capitol? What happened to democracy on that day? Will we ever recover from that dreadful day?

LaVon D. Brillhart,

Dillon

