US celebrating with Scotland

Today, April 6, we celebrate with Scotland the 700-year anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath, thought by many to be the template and precursor to our American Declaration of Independence.

The document was sent to Pope John XXII in Avignon, imploring the pontiff to recognize Scotland's independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country's lawful King. It also requests the Pope to persuade King Edward II of England to end hostilities against the Scots. Sealed (in those days not signed) by about eight earls and 40 barons, the fragile document is on display in Edinburgh through April 26.

It is a lengthy document written in Latin, with the most-cited passage as follows: "For as long as but one hundred of us remain alive, we will never on any conditions submit to the domination of the English. It is not for glory nor riches, nor honours that we fight, but for freedom alone, which no good man gives up expect with his life."

In 1998 the United States Congress resolved that the U.S. Declaration of Independence has been modeled on the Declaration of Arbroath and further resolved that April 6 be National Tartan Day.

Roy Nicolet,

Missoula

