It's all the more evident now why Donald Trump admires dictators. He wants to have his way spending our tax dollars, not Mexican money, on a useless border wall. He was unable to obtain support from his own Republican Congress on this nonsense and now blames the Democratic Party for lack of support.
My heart goes out to all the dedicated government employees who are paying the price for Trump's temper tantrums. To feed their families, pay mortgages and provide health care, many of these employees are going to be forced to leave their jobs and seek other employment, and we are going to lose good people in our government jobs. The Federal Reserve in 2017 revealed that four in 10 adults couldn't produce $400 in an emergency without sliding into debt.
The National Park and Conservation Association estimates that the National Park Service is losing $400,000 per day from entrance fee revenues system-wide. The NPCA also estimates that on an average day in January, 425,000 park visitors spend $20,000,000 (million) in nearby communities. How much more of this insanity must we endure before Congress gets their act together and takes some countermeasures to restore some sense of order in our government?
Phillip Iversen,
former superintendent,
Glacier National Park,
Kalispell