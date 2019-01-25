The overall quality of health care in the United States ranks No. 37 of 191 nations worldwide. We rank lower than countries such as Japan, United Kingdom, Israel and Germany. ("Measuring Health System Performance," World Health Organization.)
It would surely enhance quality of life for Americans to provide affordable and high-quality health care for all. Where should health care rank on our nation’s priority list?
The quality of education in the United States comes in at No. 26 of 201 countries. We rank lower than countries such as China, South Korea, Russia and Sweden. ("World Top 20 Project," International Education Database.) If we aren’t competitive with Russia and China in the classroom, it will be difficult to win in the marketplace. Where should education rank on our nation’s priority list?
Some feel our nation’s top priority is to build a wall between Mexico and the United States. What is more likely to lead to long-term prosperity, a wall or a healthy and productive nation? Perhaps more reasoning and less emotion might help us prioritize more effectively.
A. Lee Boman,
Missoula