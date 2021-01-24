US culture draws from many influences

Just in time for the inauguration of an administration more diverse than any previous one, our former Secretary of State insists that multiculturalism isn't what America is about.

How does he explain why this nation isn't still eating blood pudding rather than pizza, pasta, beef with garlic sauce, fried rice, tacos, nachos, Irish stew, povitica, baklava, spanakopita and hummus?

How to explain that Native Americans have made fry bread — from a grain not known in the New World until Europeans arrived — a traditional food? Then there is my Italian-American husband who has become a fierce fan of lutefisk, a Swedish food (my heritage) made of cod that has rotted or at least tastes that way.

How to explain jazz, with its African and Eastern European influences (just listen to the klezmer in Benny Goodman's clarinet). Look at tap and deny African rhythms layered on European clogging. We love rodeo (Spanish) and white kids love African American rap. Oh, and then there's the blues.

Our culture arises from a world of influences that have blended together. That is something that couldn't have happened without immigrants knowing and celebrating their heritages. We are undeniably multicultural, and richer for it.

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

