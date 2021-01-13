US democracy imperiled by 'alternative facts'

Winston Churchill once said, "Democracy is the worst form of government there is — except for everything else." What gives it its slight edge is tolerance and support for free speech, and the willingness to accept the results of elections, trusted to be fair and free. This is rare in the world; shifts of political dominance without violence. Since the Civil War we've managed it here in the U.S.

Now it's imperiled. Free speech has been weaponized to attack core values of democracy — civility, honesty, trust, and respect for diversity. "Alternative facts" are cited to support perversions of reality.

With no evidence — against all evidence — in spite of dozens of court decisions, including by the Supreme Court, Trump vociferously insists he is the rightful leader of the nation.

Here's another quote, from a contemporary of Churchill's: "The size of the lie is a definite factor in causing it to be believed, because the vast masses of a nation are in the depths of their hearts more easily deceived than they are consciously and intentionally bad.