US democracy unable to function

US democracy unable to function

One of my pet peeves? People who sit down in front of the aptly named boob tube every evening to a smorgasbord of mainstream news that has been prepared especially for them, gobble it down like a dog eating a chunk of meat, and then regurgitate in a letter to the editor as if it were factual.

Two things are needed in order for a democracy to function: a free, unbiased, nonpartisan, objective source of information; and fair and honest elections.

Unfortunately, the American people have neither.

Donald Kenck,

Frenchtown

