US democracy unable to function

One of my pet peeves? People who sit down in front of the aptly named boob tube every evening to a smorgasbord of mainstream news that has been prepared especially for them, gobble it down like a dog eating a chunk of meat, and then regurgitate in a letter to the editor as if it were factual.
Two things are needed in order for a democracy to function: a free, unbiased, nonpartisan, objective source of information; and fair and honest elections.
Unfortunately, the American people have neither.
Donald Kenck,
Frenchtown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!