US disempowered by opportunists

Today while sheltering, I watched a really bad science fiction movie. It was dramatic, with every calamity set up for a small group to save the world, relying on gut-level responses and preposterous remedies.
It mirrored America's media reports out of Washington. After a year of no press conferences, three years intentionally destroying and contradicting our scientific institutions, and months of denial about this impending health crisis, the Anti-Enlightenment Party of America has now taken over the airwaves.
It is a reactionary re-make of American history — actually founded on the expertise of middle-class professions replacing nobility's capriciousness, i.e., the inventiveness of champions Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, G.W. Carver, Alva Edison, and Jonas Salk — banishing reason and representative government for inane musings and power grabs by billionaire demagogues spouting mantras about how their "feelings" legitimately move the world.
I have turned off the Trump Party's TV show of privileged nepotism. I will listen to epidemiologists with pandemic experience, peer-reviewed climatologists with studies in hand, constitutional scholars explicating centuries of precedent, and Weather Service officials reporting actual evidence, not drawing delusional maps with a Sharpie.
America today is disempowered by a bad science fiction movie dominated by opportunists promoting felonious assault on American history.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula
