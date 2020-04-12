US disempowered by opportunists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today while sheltering, I watched a really bad science fiction movie. It was dramatic, with every calamity set up for a small group to save the world, relying on gut-level responses and preposterous remedies.

It mirrored America's media reports out of Washington. After a year of no press conferences, three years intentionally destroying and contradicting our scientific institutions, and months of denial about this impending health crisis, the Anti-Enlightenment Party of America has now taken over the airwaves.

It is a reactionary re-make of American history — actually founded on the expertise of middle-class professions replacing nobility's capriciousness, i.e., the inventiveness of champions Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, G.W. Carver, Alva Edison, and Jonas Salk — banishing reason and representative government for inane musings and power grabs by billionaire demagogues spouting mantras about how their "feelings" legitimately move the world.