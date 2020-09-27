US experiment proven a failure

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seventy-five years after America contributed substantially to defeating fascist authoritarianism, America now embraces a new strain of that disease. The malignancy must be eradicated from our modern civil society. America is waltzing into a deadly ending, spontaneously combusting before the world’s eyes.

Rogue armed militias roam cities waiting for commands from their strongman, who manufactures false enemies for them to hate. Very little pretense will be needed to provoke them to violence.

The opposition party will be ineffective in stopping the authoritarian takeover of the country. There is no good way out of this. America is a pale fragment of its much-hyped ideals; the American experiment has been swept aside by history, failed and its final twilight is approaching.

Bill Bakeberg,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1