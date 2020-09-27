 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US experiment proven a failure

US experiment proven a failure

{{featured_button_text}}

Seventy-five years after America contributed substantially to defeating fascist authoritarianism, America now embraces a new strain of that disease. The malignancy must be eradicated from our modern civil society. America is waltzing into a deadly ending, spontaneously combusting before the world’s eyes.

Rogue armed militias roam cities waiting for commands from their strongman, who manufactures false enemies for them to hate. Very little pretense will be needed to provoke them to violence.

The opposition party will be ineffective in stopping the authoritarian takeover of the country. There is no good way out of this. America is a pale fragment of its much-hyped ideals; the American experiment has been swept aside by history, failed and its final twilight is approaching.

Bill Bakeberg,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
1
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

Don't believe polls
Letters

Don't believe polls

Enough! I cannot remain quiet any longer. How politically naive can you be? You keep reporting poll results as if they are something real. The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News