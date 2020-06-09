US has bought global friends

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Re: Bob McClellan's online-only letter, June 8, about America's tarnished image.

Ted "Howdy Dowdy" Koppel (net worth $30 million), preaching from the pulpit about America's demise. If they all gave away as much money as the United States has since World War II, they would have friends, too.

1948 Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe: $15 billion.

Japan 1946-52: $2.2 billion ($18 billion in today's dollar); Iraq, $69 billion plus $1.2 billion in 2018 and $500 million in 2019. World Health Organization in 2018-19: $893 million. And the great Barack Obama: $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, including $400 million secretly flown direct to Tehran, Iran, to stop nuclear armament, which hasn't happened in Iran. All of America's friends were bought and paid for. I didn't vote for President Trump to be the world's friend.