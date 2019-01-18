Mother doesn’t like the Mexican border wall idea. She points out that U.S. policy has created terrible poverty and resentment in Latin America.
Mom accompanied 17 Americans to Nicaragua in 1990 to attend the elections, when, out of 22 political parties, Violetta Chimorro defeated Marxist Sandinista Daniel Ortega.
America deposed Salvador Alende and propped up genocidal General Pinochet, whose Nazi goon squads murdered 2 million Chileans. We supported self-enriching pig Samoza in Nicaragua and mafia-backed Batista in Cuba, as well as corrupt Manuel Noriega in Panama, and all this to make banana republics safe for such entities as United Fruit Company.
Like Dr. Frankenstein, we’ve crated our own monster, millions of impecunious Latin Americans who hate us as “Los Gringos del Norte.” The monster has become very dangerous and demented and he must be shackled.
A border patrol agent told me that most contraband comes into our country through tunnels, which have both ends concealed inside of buildings, on both sides of the border. The border wall is to extend 100 feet below ground level to discourage this. The monster must be starved so that folks on both sides can once again live in peace and happiness.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula