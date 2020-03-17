US health care could collapse

This is a texted response from my brother, who lives in Northern Italy, when I asked what his situation is (Friday, March 13):

Lockdown. Only pharmacies and grocery stores open. But people are enjoying a peaceful, enforced stay at home holiday — except for the critical COVID patients and the overburdened health workers.

Pavia is barely holding up because it has a huge hospital complex. Other intensive care units have to select who to save and who to let go — morphine and bye bye. And Italy has one of the world's best health-care systems.

If this thing gets out of control in the U.S. the s--- will hit the fan. Even the military won't be able to handle the numbers. Fortunately, there is now a life saving drug which may take some pressure off ICU. But still, if it blows up in the U.S. like it did in Italy, Iran and South Korea the health-care system will collapse. (Which might not be such a bad thing.)

I'm wondering how this might affect the elections.

We're fine. Suggest you all self-quarantine and take it easy for a month or so.

Eric Hutchins,

Missoula

