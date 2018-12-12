The "Band of Brothers" HBO series depicts the U.S. war effort during World War II. One of the most heartbreaking scenes was the discovery of a concentration camp in Germany, out in a quiet forest. German soldiers had just abandoned the camp, and in their haste, left many prisoners behind alive — barely — though burning many alive as they retreated.
U.S. soldiers could hardly process, emotionally and intellectually, what they saw: living skeletons of human beings, many who couldn’t walk, and rotting skeleton corpses strewn about the camp. These were but some of the millions who suffered the abominations of the inhuman Nazi regime. The American soldiers had no idea this had been going on.
I was reminded of that horrific scene when I saw recent images of the suffering, starving living skeletons in Yemen, the men, women and small children who are being slowly destroyed by the Saudi Arabian war effort in Yemen, which the great United States of America is aiding. This is deeply immoral and must stop. With the help of the United States, the Saudi bombing campaign is turning much of Yemen into a de facto concentration camp.
The world has every idea that this is going on.
Ron Scholl,
Missoula