US in danger with Trump in charge

Dear Donald Bergoust (letter, March 10):

I've enjoyed Bob McClellan's letters for years. He is absolutely right about Donald Trump supporters being the real danger to this country.

Six of Trump's campaign personnel are in jail or on their way. They had 160 meetings with the Russians. There was lots of collusion, but Robert Mueller couldn't prove conspiracy. Paul Manafort and Roger Stone lied like hell to protect Trump.

We can't help it; you voted for a criminal.

I can't believe the third-world response to this virus. If Barack Obama had this response, "Fraud Noise" would be screaming 24-7-365 until the next leap year.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz! What a moron. You wore a gas mask as a joke last week; this week you're under self-quarantine. Do you have any idea of how foolish you look?

Anyone who is poo-pooing this is a fool. We can't panic, but it's hard not to when all we hear is contradiction from the top.

Rick Wheeler,

Missoula

