To Steven Wills of Darby:
I found your letter to the editor in the Missoulian on Sunday, Jan. 13, somewhat interesting.
In the first paragraph you complain that Donald Trump was given by his father over $430 million. I say, so what? It was his money, his property to do whatever he wanted with it. The rest of the paragraph is not worth commenting on.
Paragraph two: You slam President Trump for not knowing anything about a "democracy." You write like you are very much in the know. Do you not realize that these United States are a "republic," not a democracy? To bring you up to date: A republic is a state where supreme power is held by the people and elected representatives; not a mob rule, which is a democracy.
Bobby Carroll,
St. Regis