Recently, the Jeffrey Epstein human trafficking case was dismissed following his death. In Kalispell, increasing reports of human traffickers attempting to lure young girls make headlines and then slide away from our consciousness, as law enforcement agencies struggle to keep up.
Would it surprise you to know that the United States is the No. 1 consumer of sex worldwide, and that we rank among the worst countries for human trafficking? To those who are aware of this depraved issue festering in the underbelly of America, the Epstein case may not surprise you at all. The U.S. rakes in billions of dollars each year on the subjugation of human life. Abortion clinics are frequented by women who have been trafficked, adding deeper trauma to the pain they already bear. Politicians wield their power to make bribes, trading mountains of money to feed their insatiable desires. Hollywood's elite glorify sexual violence and cover their tracks with hush agreements and thinly veiled threats.
So what can be done? Educate yourself and others. Monitor your children's internet usage. Urge legislators to act on behalf of victims. Look out for the vulnerable, and expose the darkness to light.
Rachel Hawkins,
Missoula