I am so sick of hearing from Republicans the phrase "our democracy."
It's bad enough from fake Democrats, who would enslave 49 percent of the people to the "whim of majority" if they could. Remember slavery, that time when indentured and enslaved peoples had no rights to vote — including women?
I challenge everyone to find the word "democracy" in either the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution of the United States.
We, the United States of America — plural states — do not constitute a "democracy." That was never then, nor now, what the Constitution of the United States agreed to create.
So, for all sick, psychotic and sycophantic Democrats out there: stop lying when you open your mouths and utter the nonsense George W. Bush spread when he declared our "goal" was to spread that BS worldwide.
Jim Greaves,
Thompson Falls