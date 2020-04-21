US lacks testing, leader in White House

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Using taxpayer billions to bail out the farmers who wouldn't have been in this mess if it wasn't for the brainless trade issues made by this administration and taking credit for the bailout. Do you think Americans are stupid? Taking money for yourselves at the White House while the front-line people are desperately trying to get the things they need to save people from this insidious virus.

Not once has Donald Trump expressed sympathy for the people sick and dying. We have to listen to Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York for any compassion and input. We don't have a leader at the White House.

We still don't have the testing; less than 1% in the richest country in the world. Trump just pulled billions from the World Health Organization. We have the highest level of coronavirus in the world. We won't know if we are exposed to the virus with no tests. Without testing, we are playing Russian Roulette.

This president is all about himself, not the people who desperately need help financially and health wise.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis