As a veteran who has fought for our country and its freedoms and security, I am appalled at Donald Trump sending the men and women of our military to the dictator prince of Saudi Arabia to be used as they wish.
Like Tulsi Gabbard, a member of the military, recently said, our military is not to be pimped out to the Saudis to use as they please. She said, "we are not your prostitutes and you are not our pimp.” So well said.
We have got to stop this blatant colluding with foreign countries against our own country. Wake up before it is too late.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis