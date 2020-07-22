US mixed economy combines capitalism, socialism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On April 7, 2019, a letter to the editor entitled “Democrats pushing radical socialism” was published in the Missoulian. My husband, Kevin, a scholar of history and government, began writing a response. On this, the anniversary of his death, I would like to submit a response in his behalf.

In 2016, a friend of Kevin asked him which candidate he was supporting in the primaries — to which Kevin answered, “Bernie Sanders.” Her reply: "But he is a socialist!” He asked her what that means, and like most people who bristle at the word, she did not know.

Now, before you bow before the altar of capitalism and disavow “socialism,” know that the United States is not, and has never been, a purely capitalist society, but rather, a “mixed economy” — a combination of both capitalism and socialism. Our government operates the system to help the capitalist, wage earner and consumer. There is opportunity for private property and wealth, but also interventions to help all people — rich, poor and in-between.