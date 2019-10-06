Friend or foe? We need to get it straight.
This is a pop quiz all citizens should consider carefully. Our survival may depend upon the right answer.
A major problem within the United States now is the agreement between political parties of who is a “friend” and who is an “adversary.” This chronic dysfunction is endangering the nation’s sovereignty and freedom. Is this accidental or some evolution of political thought, or is it a result of corruption? Who is a friend or a foe is a vital subject which the two political parties need to agree upon. The actions of the Trump administration only muddy the water additionally.
Which of the nations below are “friends” and which are “adversaries”? One must remember and consider our history over the 20th and 21st centuries.
Russian Federation Y/N?
Democratic People's Republic of Korea Y/N?
Islamic Republic of Iran Y/N?
Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Y/N?
People's Republic of China Y/N?
Syrian Arab Republic Y/N?
Republic of Cuba Y/N?
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Y/N?
Canada Y/N?
Federal Republic of Germany Y/N?
French Republic Y/N?
Kingdom of Denmark Y/N?
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Y/N?
United Mexican States Y/N?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula