I quit my job recently in order to work for myself, and was surprised that the No. 1 question I received has been, “What are you going to do about health care.”
This is what a livelihood is now about in this country? “What are you going to do about health care?”
I had health insurance through my employer. I paid my insurance, then I paid my medical bills, essentially doubling the cost of my health care each year.
Making life decisions about where to work or who to work for is now based on fear. We are being held hostage to a system that everyone recognizes does not work, but won’t outright reject.
There are better options. All kinds of countries score higher by the World Health Organization than the United States, including Chile, Columbia, Greece and 33 others. A Bill Gates Foundation study found that the striking difference in our system is the inequity: Whoever has the most money receives the most health care.
Medical advances are huge and capable of doing so much to keep us healthy. But we in our society are now working solely to pay the bill. Our country must do better.
Jennifer Straughan,
Missoula