U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is the ranking Democrat member on Department of Homeland Security Congressional Committee. He reports he is "against building a wall on the Border with Mexico, because it is expensive and inefficient."
He has not been down to the border to see the 1,000 illegal aliens coming into this country every week. The Catholic Church has been paid $1.2 billion by the federal government to care for 5,000 unaccompanied illegal migrant children since 2015. If Tester thinks a wall is ineffective, he needs to speak with the Border Patrol officers who say "it is effective."
Senator Tester needs to start representing Montana (there are 1,000 illegal aliens in Montana) and stop representing California and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer of Virginia. Border Security involves stopping illegal aliens from walking into this country. National Security means technology, Border agents and a wall.
Charles Berger,
Missoula