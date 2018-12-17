On the day after Thanksgiving, our federal government released a deeply substantive and highly referenced scientific report. Produced through 13 federal agencies, it outlines the current state and probable scenarios this country faces as a result of the accelerating human caused climate crisis.
The 2018 National Climate Assessment Report presents a dire picture for our country, our collective health and economy. It is in total alignment with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report issued two months ago which gave us just 12 years to affect fundamental changes to our economy and energy systems or face truly cataclysmic consequences.
Donald Trump, who’s consistently denied human-caused climate change even as our country increasingly reels from climate-related disasters, first tried to hide the report, and then, when asked about it, said “it’s fine” but “I don’t believe it.” From the dismantling of environmental regulations, to pulling us out of the Paris Climate Accord, to refusing to endorse the IPCC report at the current climate conference in Poland, this ill-informed and incurious president has done more damage to efforts to address the global climate crisis than any other human on the planet.
Clearly we need new leadership in this country. Think Green New Deal!
James Roach,
Missoula