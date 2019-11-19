This morning Rohit (Ro) Khanna, a U.S. representative to the House from California’s 17th District on the Thom Hartmann Program took questions by phone from a national audience. He, along with Mark Pocan, Wisconsi,n and Pramila Jayapal of Washington, field questions on this show.
Khanna stated that in the era of the Trump administration, like most other countries, we need an agency specialized in anti-corruption. A quick look does indeed show a list of 50 countries with such agencies. Some are obviously non-functional, such as the Russia Federation’s or China's, but the United States is not included. Most of Canada also depends on the RCMP, as we do the U.S. Justice Department — with the exception of Quebec. Australia apparently has independent agencies not a part of the other government agencies.
Khanna is no doubt somewhat overwhelmed by the the aggressive Trump administration, as oversight is time-consuming for the House who alone are concerned with corruption problems.
If an independent agency was in place, potential corruption within the U.S. House and Senate would also be monitored. It is one of needed changes to inoculate our nation against the next "Trump."
Erwin Curry,
Missoula