The Trump administration’s repeal of the Clean Power Plan is nothing more than an attempt to appease polluters and big corporations at the expense of everyone else. You do not need to agree with everything set out in the Clean Power Plan to see that something like it must be the way forward. To strip away these regulations and goals as we are seeing even more effects of climate change is at best irresponsible and at worst reprehensible.
Here in Montana, especially last year, we’ve seen how much the wildfires are being made worse by climate change. This is not the time to lessen our commitment to environmental goals when our commitment was never high enough in the first place.
The rest of the world is getting on board and developing all kinds of innovative clean energy, and if the United States continues on this path we will make ourselves the enemy of all the other nations working hard to mitigate pollution and climate change. Let’s stop being the world’s dirty, embarrassing cousin, and grow up to take responsibility for our messes.
Reese Dowdy,
Missoula