US needs leader, not cheerleader

Cheerleaders don’t win anything. We don’t need a national cheerleader. Cheerleaders don’t enter the game, don’t play.

Cheerleaders stand with back to the field, facing the stands, risking nothing. A cheering section may focus on the cheerleader, but spectators come to watch players do battle on the field/court.

Donald Trump claims he’s a cheerleader. It’s why he never confronted covid-19, why he continues to turn his back today, why he wears no uniform/equipment/mask.

To win, teams need an experienced coach directing play from the sideline, leadership on the field, and teamwork. Winning takes practice, coordination, and executing offensive and defensive game plans. You can’t hide on the field.

No starting positions are guaranteed by privilege/birth. A player earns her/his place on the field/court. Cheerleaders may win popularity contests, but popularity doesn’t win conference championships.

Donald Trump is a cheerleader. Last week there were no cheerleaders at NFL or NBA games, no cheering at the US Open, but games were played and won.