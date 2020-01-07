In Israel, military service is mandatory (with exceptions for Arabs and on religious, physical and psychological grounds) for all citizens over 18 years of age.
A former New York Democratic U.S. House member, Charlie Rangel, introduced legislation seven times, unsuccessfully, to reinstate the draft for all men and women, ages 18 to 25. He was the recipient of a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in Korea. He stated that if war is necessary, then we all must be willing to sacrifice.
The latest Republican-led drumbeat to war with Iran, capped off by the disproportionate action by Trump, glaringly shines a light on the necessity of this once again. Politicians, the wealthy and those in the defense contractor industries must be willing to sacrifice equally to the poor and unconnected in the country. It seems that many veterans of war share this idea, its time is now. If we are going to be an aggressive militaristic nation, as we have demonstrated in the last few decades, then we all need to take responsibility for our actions.
I suggest a constitutional amendment to fully solidify this needed change.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula