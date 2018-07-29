I wonder what the hell is wrong with our president. A few months back he walks out from a meeting of other nations discussing global warming, which he calls fake news, insulting the other nations. Then at a meeting of nations in Canada he insults the host before walking out again to get ready to meet with the leader of North Korea. And now he calls European nations a foe, he insults the prime minister of England and the chancellor of Germany before cozying up with Vladimir Putin and then inviting him to a State dinner at the White House.
Russia has never been a friendly nation. Yes, they allied with us in World War II, but it was hardly what I would call an ally. Putin is friendly with Syria, a supplier of oil for Russia, but he wants to add Ukraine to his possessions.
Most of us know that Donald Trump is a twerp but he is our president. I think he should be locked up in the Oval Office while someone from his advisory staff goes to Europe to try to mend fences. Tell them to consider the source!
Fred Collins,
Missoula