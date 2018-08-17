Here in the United States, we proudly support our political action committees, billionaires, "dark money" coalitions, corporations and others who spend millions, if not billions of dollars, year in and year out, to spread fear, doubt, misinformation, exaggeration, alternate facts and general unrest through divisive campaigns designed to manipulate the political ethos of our nation. We call that democracy at work and we ask God to bless it.
I sure hope we can stop the Russians before they screw that up!
Jim Watts,
Missoula