US opts for bailout instead of real fixes

All hands on deck, the American ship of state has run aground with a befuddled dithering mad captain at the helm.

Unable to defend itself from an invisible assassin, America embarks on a journey into a period of extreme anxiety. All America’s military and economic strength cannot defend us from the calamity that looms in our future. Does America have the social temperance to keep civilization's thin veneer or will America’s propensity for violence eventually dominate?