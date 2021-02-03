US political cabal breeds pestilence

The first blows against America’s empire have been delivered, the violent insurrectionist mob temporarily routed. American citizens should understand the failed neo-fascist Capitol Hill putsch is just the opening round in a struggle against dictatorship. Deposed authoritarian strongmen rarely fade away peacefully; they either die, are imprisoned, exiled or they incite violent pandemonium.

America has a political cabal that breeds social pestilence, ignorance, hate, and violence. If not neutered, a chaotic bloody dark age emerges.

Meanwhile, America is in a life and death struggle with a stealthy microbe that mutates new more lethal variants continually. Intensifying America’s despair is decades of turning lives over to techno- devices that compound many of our most base societal/ personal troubles.

In Missoula, you can observe America’s dying empire clearly, symbolized by massive numbers of internal refugees flooding town from communities they have helped ruin in order to contribute to Missoula’s ruination. Norman Maclean years ago said it best: "The number of bastards increases exponentially the further from Missoula you go.” Today Missoula is a displaced person’s camp overrun with them.

Bill Bakeberg,

Milltown

