Aug. 15 will be the 47th anniversary of “The Nixon Shock,” when ol’ “Tricky Dick” (who really was a fine president, who was scapegoated for trying to reform the banks), took American money off the gold standard on Aug. 15, 1971. This was, ostensibly, to keep wily speculators from cashing in dollars and depleting U.S. gold reserves.
The rules set up by the Bretton Woods Conference of July 1944 at the Mt. Washington Hotel in New Hampshire, which set the exchange rate at 35 dollars per ounce of gold, were revoked.
President Ulysses S. Grant believed that “sound money” is the best remedy for a bad economy and to prevent “panics,” also called depressions or recessions.
I agree, as “fiat money” based only on “hot air” of promises causes hyperinflation from which bankers profit by cashing out deposits with deflated dollars.
Since gold is scarce, why not back the dollar with the much commoner silver, as the Indian rupee has been for over 100 years?
There were times in U.S. history, called “bimetallism” where dollars were backed by both silver or gold, as recently as 1957 and one could cash in silver certificates for silver.
Most folks are sick and tired of 6 percent actual inflation on consumer goods with federal pensions rising at an official rate of 1 1/2 percent, as people steadily sink deeper into poverty. Ignore the lies, support a sound money policy!
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula