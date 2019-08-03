Structurally, our government system is essentially a two-party system, for better or worse. If we look to Canada, in their House Of Commons they have six political parties represented. The leading party must capture 50% of the 338 seats to rule.
A New York Times article from June 26 (Sahil Chinoy), “What Happened To America’s Political Center Of Gravity,” shows a graph of the positioning of Donald Trump’s Republican Party. This graph, showing all political parties in Western Europe, USA and Canada winning at least 1% of the country’s vote, shows a wide right spread with only seven political parties to the right of today’s Republican Party. The U.S. Democratic Party is shown slightly to the left of the median party line. The Republican Party is shown about 3.5 times further to the right than the Democratic Party to the left.
It is obvious that in our two-party system, many people are not adequately represented, and the ability of the Democratic Party to appeal to this very wide swath, when the Republican Party is now such an outlier, is really somewhat impractical.
Like it or not, the Canadian system is better.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula